Ken Jeong Gets Blasted By Top AEW Star

It should be apparent by now that no one is safe from MJF on social media, even if you're praising him. But in case it wasn't, fans learned the hard way again last night, although they didn't learn it nearly as thoroughly as "The Masked Singer," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "Community" star Ken Jeong did.

Shortly after MJF's much-discussed promo segment with William Regal on "AEW Dynamite", Jeong took to Twitter to simply tweet "#MJF," seemingly a sign of praise for MJF's work. Whether MJF saw Jeong's tweet differently or has been unable to forgive the former Señor Chang's attempted takeover of Greendale Community College is a mystery, but his response clearly showed he wasn't buying the praise.

"Suck on my Kosher Nuts, Mr Chow!" MJF tweeted.

Then again, it's also possible MJF views Jeong as a rival of AEW these days, as "Dynamite" and "The Masked Singer" frequently go head-to-head on Wednesday nights. The "Wednesday Night War" between the two was put on hold this week however, as MLB playoff coverage bumped "Dynamite" to Tuesday.

MJF will have to turn his attention away from masked singers, however, or the wild card of a group of outcasts looking towards six seasons and a movie. The AEW star officially announced at the end of "Dynamite" that he would cash in his shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. The show will take place on Saturday, November 19, in Newark, New Jersey, less than two hours away from MJF's home town of Long Island, New York.