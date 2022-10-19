The Latest On Hangman Page Following AEW Dynamite Concussion

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" was set to conclude with a highly-anticipated World Championship Match between the defending champion, Jon Moxley, and challenger, "Hangman" Adam Page. But the match fans were watching with bated breath would never get into its final act after a lariat from Mox struck "Hangman," sending him to the mat with a stiff landing. Referee Paul Turner called doctors into the ring to check on Page, leading to an immediate stoppage of the bout. The former AEW World Champion was then transported to a nearby trauma center where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Since AEW's statement confirming the severity of Page's injury, additional updates have been scarce, but the latest from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer paints a positive picture regarding Page's status. "Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation," Meltzer wrote this afternoon.

Coincidentally, the protocols of what would happen if there was a severe injury in AEW was commented on by another Page — Ethan Page — about a week prior to this incident. While speaking with The Daily Hive, Page emphasized how a match would be immediately stopped if someone were to suffer a significant injury while performing.

It will be interesting to see where the story of Page and Moxley goes from here, as it was revealed during last night's show that MJF is cashing in his giant Casino Ladder Match chip at Full Gear to challenge for the AEW World Title. Whether Page stays in the World Title mix in the coming weeks or takes a break from television is anyone's guess, but the latter seems likely. Sources like Beaumont.org indicate that "80 percent of concussions resolve over seven to 14 days, with an average of 10 days."