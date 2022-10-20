Darby Allin Asked Tony Khan About His Space Travel Connections

Most things about Darby Allin aren't safe, but it is safe to say that the AEW star likes to live on the edge, both in and out of the wrestling world. But his previous escapades are apparently not enough for Allin, who has another place he would like to go: space.

In an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Allin revealed he's so gung-ho about reaching outer space that he even approached AEW CEO Tony Khan about it.

"I asked Tony, probably a month ago, I was like 'Yo, do you have any connections to outer space?'" Allin said. "I think he does ... I feel people are going to politic and go 'Yo, let me be champion.' There's been a thousand champions, but no wrestler's been to outer space. So let's make that happen."

Allin, of course, is no stranger to stunts, whether it be jumping over his house in a Jeep or leaping from the top of a 92-foot waterfall.

"I was in Nitro Circus, and that was a big thing of mine," he said. "I backflipped the little tricycle over this 40-foot gap. I'm just thinking of first time evers. Ain't no wrestler going to f***ing backflip a tricycle again. I feel like I'm in a league of my own with that type of stuff. But it feels good because, I don't know, it helps me stand out. When I first started wrestling, I was like 'Man, am I even going to be able to hang in this s***?' I didn't even know how I could fit into this world of wrestling, because I felt like such an outsider from it. It helps out."

