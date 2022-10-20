Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery

The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery.

"Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's had surgery, hip surgery," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "I saw him just the other day at one of our shows. I think he was on walker or a cane or something like that, but he's kind of beat up. He says he's coming back and he's going to be in great shape and he's going to have more matches. I hope that he's all right. I would love to see it. It would help AEW no doubt if he gets over. But he's got to get healthy."

Wight, known as The Big Show during his lengthy run with WWE, has had procedures on his hips within the past year. The 50-year-old, six-time former world champion has only wrestled four matches since making his in-ring debut for AEW on September 5, 2021, when defeated QT Marshall at All Out. Wight's most recent contest took place on the April 4, 2022, edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation," when he quickly defeated Austin Green. Wight recently starred in a movie titled "Marcus," where he played the role of a security guard.

