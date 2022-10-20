Logan Paul Addresses Jake Paul's 'Inevitable' WWE Debut

Logan Paul signed a multi-match deal with WWE over the summer, following his victorious debut at WrestleMania teaming with The Miz against the Mysterios. As part of his new pact, he would go on to face his former partner at SummerSlam, defeating The Miz with his own Skull-Crushing Finale. Logan may be the lone Paul in WWE at the moment, but many believe his brother Jake will eventually make his way into WWE as well.

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable," Logan Paul told Ryan Satin for "WWE on Fox." "I'm biased, but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting ... If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be peaked," continued Paul. "We're making history as we speak, and I think Jake's crossover into WWE is inevitable, and bro, I need a Bloodline. Roman got his."

Coincidentally, Logan Paul will be facing the "Tribal Chief" and "Head of the Table" for The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, at WWE Crown Jewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Usually supported by the Undisputed WWE Tag Tam Champions, The Usos, in addition to "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, Logan elaborated on how things would hypothetically get handled with Jake by his side if The Bloodline got involved. "Jake Paul could take out both of the Usos, and Solo, and Sami Zayn all by himself and leave Roman up to me. We can do it; he just needs to get involved."