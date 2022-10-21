WWE SmackDown Preview (10/21): Logan Paul To Appear, Damage CTRL Vs. Raquel Rodriguez And Shotzi For WWE Women's Tag Titles

The journey to Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, takes a pit stop in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the November 5 premium live event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; tonight, Paul returns to "SmackDown" to further the storyline between the pair. It should be noted, however, that while Paul has been advertised for the show in Toledo, Reigns has not, which means the YouTuber will likely interact with the other members of The Bloodline in some capacity this evening.

In regard to in-ring action, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) will defend the gold against the newly-formed team of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Damage CTRL, with Bayley by their side, defeated Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 12 episode of "WWE Raw" to initially win the titles. However, after weeks of being antagonized by the champions and losing her former partner to injury, Rodriguez will look to recapture the belts with a new ally in tow. Rodriguez successfully joined forces with Shotzi on the October 7 edition of "SmackDown," where the pair overcame Sonya Deville and Xia Li.

Finally, after losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules to Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan has seemingly allowed that defeat to affect her and is taking a turn to the dark side. Just last week, after Deville mocked the former champion about her Extreme Rules loss, Morgan viciously assaulted the former WWE official backstage and sent her crashing through a table. As a result of that attack, the pair will step inside the ring tonight and battle one-on-one.