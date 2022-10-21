Backstage News On The Good Brothers Allowing Impact Deals To Expire

The return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to WWE on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" was a surprise to many wrestling fans, as reports of their impending arrival only began circulating earlier that same day. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is something that The Good Brothers had been planning for a while and was the reason they ultimately chose not to re-sign with Impact Wrestling.

Over the summer, WWE had reached out to the former "Raw" Tag Team Champions expressing interest in bringing them back. As a result of their talks, Gallows and Anderson let their deals with Impact expire, opening up their options. While they would work several dates for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as free agents, the two men have since put pen to paper on what is believed to be a "big money deal" with WWE that would allow for the fulfillment of some prior NJPW commitments.

Issues have since arisen in regards to their NJPW situation; Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion and was scheduled to put that title on the line against Hikuleo at the "Battle Autumn" event on November 5. That appears to no longer be happening due to a booking conflict. Anderson is set to be in Saudi Arabia that day for WWE Crown Jewel as part of six-man tag team action between The O.C. and The Judgment Day. NJPW President Takami Ohbari is reportedly furious with how everything has unfolded.

The Good Brothers were wrapping things up in Japan, and Anderson was expected to drop his title at some stage. However, it is now unknown exactly when, or if that is going to take place, although his title reign was mentioned on "NXT" this week during The Good Brothers' partnership with Cameron Grimes.