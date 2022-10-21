Backstage News On When Triple H Is Expected Back At WWE TV Tapings

This past Monday, it was reported that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19, which meant he wouldn't be present for "WWE Raw" that night or and "WWE NXT" the following evening. With "WWE SmackDown" hours away, there's now been an update on whether or not "The Game" will be back in time to run tonight's show.

According to a report from PWInsider, Levesque "remains in WWE's COVID-19 protocol" and will therefore be unable to be present at tonight's "SmackDown" taping. However, he continues to be in close contact with those helming creative in his absence. As was the case earlier this week when it was first reported, Levesque is said to be feeling fine and is simply doing what's required before he can return in-person. The hope remains that he will be able to come back to television next week, but of course that will depend on test results.

Tonight's episode of "SmackDown" emanates from Toledo, Ohio, and will feature an appearance by Logan Paul as WWE continues to build to his Undisputed Universal Championship matchup with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reigns, it must be noted, is not advertised for tonight's show.

Elsewhere on the card, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will put their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, who have formed quite the bond in recent weeks, and fans will see whether Liv Morgan continues to channel her newfound extreme nature when she takes on Sonya Deville.