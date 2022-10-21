MLW Owner Recalls Fenix Throwing 'A Few Live Rounds' On Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Backstage tension sometimes leads to backstage altercations, as recently seen in AEW with the "Brawl Out" and Andrade El Idolo/Sammy Guevara situations; however, sometimes, this may lead to in-ring issues as well. Appearing on "The Masked Man Show," MLW CEO Court Bauer revealed which match in MLW had real-life tension and why he did not run to the ring to stop the match.

"We had Penta [El Zero Meido] and [Rey] Fenix and the Hart Foundation, that was one time," Bauer said. "Penta and Fenix had just signed an AEW contract and they were also our World Tag Team Champions. So, they were slotted to be on a live special that night ... They didn't want to go [through] with dropping the belts that night, so, I had to go to the hotel and talk them into it ... When we got back, I had the Lucha Brothers and they were agreeable to doing the honors and stuff, but things were tense."

Bauer continued. "The match went down and inexplicably, I think it was Fenix, threw a few live rounds and, unleashed those on Davey Boy Smith [Jr.]," Bauer said. "There's nothing I could really do because it happened so fast. Even if I ran to the ring, it would've been over by then. Davey just basically, kind of bear claws him a few times and then takes him down and kind of mounts him." The match Bauer was speaking about took place on February 2, 2019, when the Lucha Brothers unsuccessfully defended the MLW World Tag Team Championships against The Hart Foundation — a team consisting of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.