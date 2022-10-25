Kofi Kingston Gives Update On Big E's Recovery

The New Day have been missing their third member, Big E, ever since early March this year. Ridge Holland attempted to nail Big E with an overhead belly-to-belly, however the move unfortunately would go awry and the Triple Crown Champion landed on the top of his head. This accident lead to Big E fracturing two cervical vertebrae, his C1 and C6, with the muscle of the group remaining out of action to this day. Despite reports from doctors that he narrowly avoided different tragedies, Big E has attempted to stay positive and has posted updates since March, with him throwing away his neck brace months ago. Former WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston provided an update on Big E's recovery.

"He's getting a lot better, too, for those who are concerned and whatnot," Kingston said appearing on "NBC Sports Boston." "He was actually roller-skating the other day. I was like, 'Oh my God, is he okay. Are you alright, man, are you alright?' You know, he's coming along and he's in great spirits and yeah. We're kind of just taking it one day at a time with him."

New Day were feuding with the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Holland) at the time, and it looked like a six man tag team match at WrestleMania 38 was on the horizon. Due to Big E's injury, this was turned into a normal tag team match, with Butch in the corner of the Brawling Brutes. Kingston and Xavier Woods sported a singlet, similar to the one worn by Big E, to honor their stablemate who could not compete at the event due to his serious injury.

