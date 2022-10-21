Sheamus Wrestling Member Of The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" is already promising plenty, with Logan Paul scheduled to appear, as well as Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. And even though WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque can't be there tonight due to testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, fans can expect even more action. This afternoon, WWE announced via Twitter that Sheamus will be taking on a member of The Bloodline.

Last week, both Sheamus and Solo Sikoa took part in a fatal four-way match to determine GUNTHER's next opponent for his Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for The Celtic Warrior, his chances of winning went up in smoke when "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, alongside Jey Uso, appeared from out of nowhere to attack him. Ridge Holland and Butch eventually made the save, but couldn't prevent Rey Mysterio from ultimately picking up the victory.

Lately, Sheamus and the lads have been feuding with GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, while the Irishman has desperately tried to achieve the one thing that has eluded him during his time with WWE: becoming Intercontinental Champion. However, with The Bloodline's attack on him last week, coupled with his match against Sikoa tonight, it will be interesting to see if the Brawling Brutes set off on a collision course with the faction that holds all the gold.

Tonight's episode of "SmackDown" comes to us from Toledo, Ohio as the journey towards Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia continues.