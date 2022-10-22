Spoilers: Stars From Japan Wrestle Matches For AEW Dark

The most recent tapings of "AEW Dark" featured some well-known names from the world of Japanese wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

First, Gatoh Move's Mei Suruga returned to AEW and teamed up with her mentor, Emi Sakura, in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. Suruga first appeared in AEW as part of last year's AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament, where she lost to Yuka Sakazaki in the first round. Since then, Suruga has become somewhat of a journeywoman in Japan, competing in both TJPW and STARDOM this year alone.

After that match, the Dragon Gate promotion saw representation in AEW, with SB Kento and La Estrella falling to Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in tag team action. Both members of Dragon Gate have been competing in the United States in recent months, though this is the first time the duo has ever teamed together. SB Kento is one to watch going forward, as his current North American excursion comes just two years into the prodigy's blossoming career.

Lastly, Jungle Kyona made her AEW debut against Riho, something that many fans have been hoping for since she announced her US tour earlier this year. Since then, Kyona has gotten to show a brand new side of herself outside of STARDOM, the company she left in 2021, for the first time.

While her debut match resulted in defeat, this is not the first time the Nagoya native and Riho have met inside the ring. Throughout Riho's inaugural run as AEW Women's Champion, she would often hone her craft in STARDOM, competing with and against Jungle Kyona in several tag team matches in late 2019 (per Cagematch).