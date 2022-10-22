Chris Jericho Reacts To A Tweet About CM Punk's Backstage Heat In AEW

Many weeks after he dropped his Gripe Bomb the AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk is still a hot topic among wrestlers and fans alike. And neither are hiding their feelings about the "Second City Saint's" actions, including the legendary Chris Jericho.

Twitter user @Ibladedaily recently tweeted a thread about Punk's recent comeback to professional wrestling. He started by saying, "Imagine that you're CM Punk. You've had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You've been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you're not worth having around." Shortly after the tweet was posted, the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion liked it, though "Le Champion" didn't follow up with an additional comment.

While Punk's time in AEW appears to be coming to a close, if reports about his contract being bought out are true, Jericho is sticking around for the foreseeable future. Similar to the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, the veteran recently signed a lucrative contract extension that would keep him in the company through early 2026. And not only will "The Wizard" continue to appear onscreen as a competitor, but he's in line to act as a producer and creative advisor for Tony Khan and the AEW executive team while continuing to mentor younger talent.

With his wealth of knowledge and experience, he will surely be a valued asset for the promotion and its up-and-coming stars for as long as he chooses to stay.