Freddie Prinze Jr. Cannot Wait For Top WWE Star's 'Beautiful Fall From Grace'

The Bloodline has been atop the WWE for a couple of years, with Roman Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over two years while The Usos are nearing a record-breaking reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are the newest members to the Bloodline, as Sikoa's real-life brothers are The Usos, and Zayn acts as the "Honorary Uce" of the faction. While on "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had praise for one of the newest members of The Bloodline.

"I thought this was going to turn into Sami and Kevin Owens into Jimmy and Jey for the Tag Team Championships and then eventually taking Kevin toward Roman for the World Championship; I don't even think they need to do that now," Prinze Jr. said. "[Zayn] has become so good on the mic. Maybe he always has been and just didn't have the opportunity or wasn't packaged the right way, but he has the crowd in the palm of his hand. Nobody seems to have any real issue with him. Jey's issue is obviously a storyline issue. So he has to be acting right backstage or this would smashed as well. But, this guy is on another level right now."

Prinze Jr. discussed his thoughts on Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa eventually turning on Zayn. "The way they built it up, it's going to be a beautiful fall from grace," Prinze Jr. continued. "I can't wait until they turn him out and it's just four freaking Samoans just beating the hell out of Sami Zayn until Kevin Owens comes out and saves his life."

