Konnan Talks About The Image Of AEW Tony Khan Doesn't Want

Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo have recently had a real-life altercation that brought more negative attention to AEW. El Idolo claimed that Guevara had told him that he "hit too hard" during their matches, which Jose the Assistant confirmed. This led to the altercation that took place prior to "Dynamite" on October 5, which resulted in El Idolo, but not Guevara, being sent home.

Former AAA World Heavyweight Champion Konnan discussed his opinion on people who believe that AEW President Tony Khan allows the type of behavior recently seen backstage between Guevara and El Idolo.

"You can't say he allows it because [Khan] suspended Andrade and pulled his match on Friday," Konnan said while on "K100 w/ Konnan and Disco." "I'm surprised he's paying him or didn't fine him, you know, and I'm surprised he let Sammy stay and I really believe, without knowing what Tony actually thinks, but just, you know, I think the image of people leaving is something he wants to avoid. Makes him and his company look bad and he doesn't want anything making him look bad."

El Idolo and Guevara had opposite luck on the night when it came to the repercussions of the altercation. While El Idolo was sent home and had his Career vs Mask match against Pres10 Vance on "Rampage" canceled, Guevara remained at the arena. Guevara's luck did not stop there, as he picked up the pinfall victory in the main event of "Dynamite" by pinning Daniel Garcia. Guevara has not wrestled since this match and El Idolo has not returned to AEW TV.

