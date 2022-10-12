Ric Flair Comments On Issues Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

AEW saw their latest backstage incident occur prior to the October 5, 2022, edition of "AEW: Dynamite," between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, a situation which resulted in El Idolo being sent home. This occurrence came following a heated exchange on Twitter that traced back to Guevara claiming El Idolo had hit him too hard in their previous encounters, which Jose the Assistant soon-after confirmed Guevara said. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and father-in-law to El Idolo, Ric Flair, has now commented on the issues that have transpired between the two AEW stars.

"I only met Guevara one time or twice, he was very nice to me," Flair said while on "To Be The Man." "I don't think he would want to be locked in a room with Manny [El Idolo]. I have visited Manny's home. I knew where he grew up, I knew how he grew up, and Manny is, you know Sin Cara? Manny is Sin Cara tough. Sin Cara has beat up half of the guys in the business ... I feel pretty comfortable in saying that wouldn't be much of a fight. I've got nothing against Sammy as a wrestler I just think Manny is a real tough guy ... There's not a lot of tough guys in the business anymore."

Flair discussed AEW's recent success and how his step-daughter believes operations are moving. "Tony's got his hands full," Flair continued. "I don't know the thought process behind his decisions, but they have enjoyed a lot of success lately. I mean, Sofia, of course, my step-daughter, works for them and she's having a great time and she thinks things are rolling smoothly."

