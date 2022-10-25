Huge WWE Return Was Surprise To SVP Road Dogg

Since Triple H has become Chief Content Officer, many former WWE stars have returned to the company. Two of the most notable names include Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, and 1/2 of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Dakota Kai. Possibly the biggest name Triple H has brought back since coming to power is Bray Wyatt, who made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules to an enormous ovation from those in attendance. Current Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events Road Dogg revealed why he was able to be surprised about Wyatt returning to WWE.

"It was done so well and it just a visual roller coaster ride," Dogg said while on "Oh...You Didn't Know?" "I am not in that, those inner circles anymore that talk about creative, so I honestly did not know he was coming back. I love it. I love not knowing. There is something very liberating about being ignorant ... Not knowing everything is cool sometimes, because then you get surprised and so, I think that's the age old argument about spoilers."

WWE had teased Wyatt's return to the company for weeks with QR codes popping up during WWE programming in places such as backstage areas and on a microphone Triple H used to cut a promo on "SmackDown." WWE played the song "White Rabbit" in arenas and sold merchandise with a white rabbit on it, with all this leading up to his return. On the October 14th edition of "SmackDown," Wyatt had the opportunity to cut his first promo since his 2021 release.

