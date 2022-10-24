Former WWE Official Questions If CM Punk Should Return To WWE

CM Punk has not been seen inside a wrestling ring since he won the AEW World Championship at All Out in September, yet he remains a huge part of the wrestling conversation since. The aftermath of the post-show incident between him and The Elite is still being felt. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks also have not been seen on AEW television from that point on. Ace Steel, who was involved in the fracas, was recently released from the company, and there are now reports circulating that Punk himself might not be back, possibly engaged in contract buyout talks with Tony Khan.

This has led to plenty of speculation about Punk's future: whether we'll see him again in AEW, whether or not he'd make a return to WWE, whether or not WWE would even have an interest in making that happen if the opportunity ever presented itself, and if Punk even wants to continue wrestling. During his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas took the position that he didn't think it'd be a good idea for WWE to pursue.

"WWE right now, under the guidance of Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, is doing well. They're hitting the right notes right now. They're elevating their product. They're in a groove," Korderas said. "Do you need someone who has the reputation of Punk backstage to disrupt what seems to be a good locker room environment right now?" he asked "It would be controversial. It would draw some attention, but at the same time, do you want to take a chance of stirring the pot a little too much?"

After separating from WWE in 2014, Punk stayed away from the wrestling industry for seven years. While a WWE return has always seemed to be unlikely, he did work on the "WWE Backstage" show for a brief period, after striking a deal with Fox, before getting back in the ring for AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.