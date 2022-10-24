Alexa Bliss Responds To Critics Who Make 'The Worst Comments'

Alexa Bliss is one of several WWE stars who have been quite open about the unacceptable degrees of harassment they have received as public figures. In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss elaborated on the toll the wrestling business can take on an individual, especially when their already-difficult job is compounded by constant criticism of their personal lives rather than just their onscreen character.

"I agree that everyone should have the right to speak their opinion," Bliss said. "But when you talk about us as human beings, people, and not our characters, that's where the line stops and I don't feel like that's okay." Bliss also spoke about the toll the constant travel can take on both the physical and mental well-being of wrestlers. "I feel like a lot of people don't really understand -– nine times out of 10 when you see us performing, we are going on no sleep, we are going on beat up bodies because we do travel four, five, six days a week," Bliss explained. "We are emotionally exhausted, we are mentally exhausted, we are physically exhausted but we are doing it to entertain everyone else."

The five-time women's champion has a particularly rabid online fanbase, and that has previously shown itself in ugly fashion, including having received violent threats against her and her family. Bliss isn't the only WWE Superstar who has dealt with such problems and concerns either. In 2020, a fan broke into the home of Sonya Deville, apparently with the intent of kidnapping her, but Deville was thankfully able to escape and alert the authorities.