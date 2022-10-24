Logan Paul Discusses Backstage WWE Encounter With Brock Lesnar

Meeting your heroes can be tricky waters to navigate, particularly when one is seen as an outsider stepping into the world of professional wrestling. Yet as we get closer to WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month, social media megastar Logan Paul has shown he's in this for real.

From earning the respect of WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque to challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5, Paul is turning heads all over the place. And recently on "Inside the Ropes" he spoke about meeting Brock Lesnar, someone he greatly admires.

"I saw him at SummerSlam," Paul started, "and that one was interesting for me. I'm a big Brock Lesnar fan because I watched UFC growing up religiously. So when I met him for the first time I had to play it cool. I think I said, 'Hey Mr. Brock Lesnar, nice to meet you,' and that was it."

"The Beast Incarnate" returned to WWE earlier this month during an episode of "Raw," and in general the former WWE Champion isn't shy about letting one know how he feels about them. For Paul, though, it seems as though the interaction was a pleasant one. Or if nothing else, an incredibly memorable and meaningful one.

"It is so cool because you see these WWE superstars on TV your whole life," he continued, "and then all of a sudden somehow I'm in it, and I'm meeting them in person. You're meeting superheroes essentially as an adult now. It is really cool."

