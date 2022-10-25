WWE NXT Preview (10/25): Halloween Havoc Fallout, Katana Chance And Kayden Carter Vs. Zoey Stark And Nikkita Lyons For NXT Women's Tag Titles, More

The chaos from Saturday night's Halloween Havoc event will continue tonight on "WWE NXT," with two major championship matches set to take place in what is being dubbed "Tag Team Title Tuesday."

Firstly, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. Stark and Lyons, who were pulled from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament in August due to reported injuries, earned the opportunity to face the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions by overcoming Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction in a number one contender's match on the October 4 episode of "NXT." Previously, Stark reigned as one-half of the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions with tag team partner IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai) and will now look to win the belts for a second time. Meanwhile, if the team of Stark and Lyons are triumphant, the victory would see Lyons capture gold in WWE for the first time in her career.

The "NXT" Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) defend the gold against Malik Blade and Edris Enofé. In similar circumstances to Stark and Lyons, Blade and Enofé earned the right to challenge the titleholders after winning a triple threat number one contender's match on October 11 against Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler of Schism and former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

Also tonight, "WWE SmackDown's" Shotzi will return to "NXT" to face Lash Legend. The pair got physical at the Halloween Havoc event after Legend interrupted co-hosts Shotzi and Quincy Elliott in the ring, which resulted in Shotzi delivering a DDT to Legend.