DDP Compares Sting To Legendary Rock Band

At 63 years old, Sting is one of the most tenured active professional wrestlers, with his career beginning in late 1985. Sting has won 12 world championships during his time with WCW and TNA, and while he is no longer competing for world titles, Sting's in-ring career continues as a mentor to AEW star Darby Allin. Sting has wrestled in 12 tag team matches in AEW since returning to action in February 2021. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page compared Sting's career to that of a legendary rock band.

"I think Sting has had, and he still has an amazing career," Page said on "DDP Snake Pit." "It'll be interesting for me to sit back and watch and see how long he actually goes. ... He's kind of like the KISS, you know the rock and roll band, of wrestling, and you put that makeup on and it's like a mask, it's like a hood."

KISS has been one of the biggest bands in the world since the 1970s. The iconic group has a pro wrestling connection, as The Demon — who wore makeup inspired by KISS bassist Gene Simmons — wrestled in WCW.

Sting most recently wrestled on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage," teaming with Allin to take on the House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King. During the match,The Great Muta made his return to America to help former rival Sting and Allin secure the victory. It has since been announced that Sting and Muta will team together in Muta's final match in early 2023.

