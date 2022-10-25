Jimmy Korderas Thinks Rising WWE Star Is Starting To 'Get It'

Last night's "WWE Raw" started off with one of the hottest factions in the industry right now – The Judgment Day – bragging about Dominik Mysterio's victory over AJ Styles the week prior. This naturally got The O.C.'s attention, with the trio coming down to confront their adversaries and Karl Anderson specifically requesting he and Balor have their previously advertised match right away. Former WWE referee and regular Wrestling Inc. Podcast contributor Jimmy Korderas personally enjoyed the way the show kicked off last night because the promos didn't carry on in excess.

"It took about ten minutes to get to it because The O.C. comes out, and then they went into the match that was advertised earlier in the day: Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson. But they went there, and it didn't feel like it took too long to get there. They got into the match, and they did a good job of creating that tension between the teams." Everyone in The Judgment Day has excelled at their role in the faction, but Dominik Mysterio has arguably seen the most growth in a short period of time. He's finally distanced himself from his father's legacy and receives some of the loudest heat from the WWE Universe each time he gets on the microphone.

"I've got to tell you something – Dom Mysterio is now starting to feel his own. Man, is he starting to get it. He's getting some great heel heat, and doing the comparison to Eddie Guerrero last night really ticked a lot of people off." The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) is scheduled to collide with The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) in a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel on November 5.