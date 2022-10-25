Dwayne Johnson Is Back To Teasing A Presidential Run

It's not unfair to wonder at times if there's anything left for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to accomplish. After all, Rock has gone from being a college football star to, arguably, one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling, to one of the most recognizable movie stars on the planet. And that's not even counting the fact that Rock now owns the XFL, with the revamped football league scheduled to relaunch this upcoming February.

Nevertheless, The Rock may have even bigger goals for his future, including, perhaps, the White House. While answering questions with LADbible TV, Rock was coy about potentially running for president, yet also didn't close the door on the possibility either.

"You never know," Rock said. "Down the line, you never know."

Those who have followed Rock's recent happenings will note that this is a bit of a 180 for the wrestling legend. Earlier this month, Rock indicated that any presidential aspirations he had were now off the table, with "The Great One" stating that his priorities going forward revolved around being a father to his three daughters. It's unclear if Rock has changed his viewpoint, or was merely keeping the door open for a presidential run much later in life.

In the short term, however, Rock's focus looks to remain on "Black Adam", following the DC Universe film's strong first weekend at the box office. It's also not out of the question that fans will see Rock in a wrestling ring again, as he remains rumored to go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this spring at WrestleMania 39.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit LADbible TV and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.