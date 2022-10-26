AEW Dynamite Preview (10/26): Jon Moxley Vs. Penta El Zero Miedo For The AEW World Championship

"AEW Dynamite" returns to its normal Wednesday time slot tonight, after having to shift evenings to make way for the MLB Playoffs last week. That slight adjustment did lead to a head-to-head with "WWE NXT" though for a one-night reignition of their television competition that initially occurred between October 2019 and April 2021.

Tonight's show — from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia — will see Jon Moxley put the AEW World Championship on the line for a second straight week against ⅓ of the reigning AEW Trios Champions, Penta El Zero Miedo of Death Triangle. Last week, Moxley retained the gold after the referee stopped his title match with "Hangman" Adam Page due to a Page injury. With Moxley unhappy with how the bout concluded, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that the champ would go one-on-one with a new challenger this week.

After retaining the ROH World Championship against Dalton Castle last week, tonight Chris Jericho will reteam with ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia for the first time since June against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club. Additionally, BCC's Bryan Danielson will be in action against Sammy Guevara in their first-ever one-on-one encounter, and the returning Riho, who saved Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm from an attack by Rebel and Jamie Hayter, will compete on "Dynamite" for the first time since December 2021 against Hayter.

Additionally, new No. 1 contender's for the AEW Tag Team Championship will be determined when former champions FTR — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — will battle Swerve in Our Glory, the duo of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. And if that's not all, we'll hear from Maxwell Jacob Friedman once again following his personal verbal exchange with William Regal.