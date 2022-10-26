Cora Jade Addresses Possibility Of Joining The Judgment Day

Cora Jade is one of the fastest-rising stars in "WWE NXT" at the moment, having already held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships during her short tenure with the company. She has recently had a connection with The Judgment Day and during an exclusive interview with Wrestling inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, she said, "Any opportunity given to me I would love," regarding the possibility of joining the faction.

"I feel like there's many different options for the future, I feel like obviously there's a lot of goals that I have. I would love to be on the main roster, obviously one day. I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to "Raw" and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look, I'm a big fan of them," she said. "But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I'll be either with Rhea or against her, we'll have to see."

Jade recently called upon Rhea Ripley to compete against Roxanne Perez on "NXT" as part of the 'Pick Your Poison' stipulation that saw the former partners choose each other's opponents from the main roster, with Jade facing Raquel Rodriguez. But, with Jade's darker look as of late, it does seem like there could be a connection that would make her fit into the "Raw" faction. However, for right now Jade is focusing on her work in WWE's developmental brand, and just went one on one with Perez again last Saturday at "NXT"Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day are currently feuding against AJ Styles and The Good Brothers, with a six-man tag team match being set between the two factions for WWE Crown Jewel.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.