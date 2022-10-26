Adam Cole Watched Infamous AEW Match From Backstage At WWE NXT

For all her accomplishments in AEW, the highlight of Britt Baker's AEW run thus far has arguably been her Lights Out match with rival Thunder Rosa back in March 2021. That match concluded the first chapter in their heated rivalry — with things heating back up a year later — and is seen as the launching pad for both women's careers. For Baker, the only thing missing from it was the presence of her significant other Adam Cole, who was still with "NXT" at the time of the match.

On the "Swerve City Podcast," Baker revealed where Cole was when he saw Baker's now-infamous match. "When my Lights Out match aired, he had it playing backstage at 'NXT,' because he did not want to miss it," Baker said.

Cole would join AEW at All Out in September 2021; he is currently still out recovering from a concussion suffered at Forbidden Door earlier this year. Even in his absence, he has received a notable amount of negativity online this year, something Baker also commented on.

"He is the nicest guy I think in all of wrestling and gets so much hate for no reason," Baker said. "He has not been on TV for months, and he's trending every other day for something. 'For this reason, that reason, we don't want him here. We want him here, this and that.' Shut up, leave him alone, and let him heal."

"He loves wrestling more than any fan on the planet," she continued. "He lives for professional wrestling. And all he wants to do is put on a good performance for all the fans. That's all he cares about. "So it's like 'Why do these fans get on him about something?'" added Baker. "It's so frustrating and heartbreaking to me, because I know all he wants is to make fans happy."

