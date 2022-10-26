The Challenge's Mark Long Puts WWE NXT Roster On Notice, Talks Upcoming BRCW Match, Surprising The Miz At WrestleMania & More - Exclusive

You're going to have your first singles match on November 6, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, November Knockdown...

Super excited. The two owners — Neil the Heel, he's also the ring announcer, he's a co-owner, he's awesome. Matthew Maschler, the other co-owner, he's a big real estate guru down there. He's the king of Boca Raton. So I think one of the reasons why it's gotten so much hype lately is they really take care of the wrestlers, there's really a lot of thought put in the matches and the storylines. They're not just throwing matches together ... There's all ex-WWE, AEW guys, "NXT" guys. So it's not like they're finding people at the beach and saying, "Hey, can you come wrestle for a weekend?" So it's really well-prepared. Those guys do it absolutely first-class. And now I've grown into being best friends with those guys, so it's amazing down there.

Where did you begin your introduction into the actual world of pro wrestling? Not your fandom, but when did you start touching toes and to trying to make this part of the bigger world you're creating right now?

Last year I went to a "Monday Night Raw" locally in Orlando, and I was front row with Neil and Matthew. And there was a lull in the match ... I stood up and had words with Sheamus. And he totally engaged me, pointed at me, and it went on TV. And then from then on it exploded. The WWE site was like, "This must be a collision course between Mark and Sheamus." Everyone thought WWE had me there as a plant in terms of some sort of storyline in the future. A bunch of wrestling sites did stories about it. So at that moment I feel like that was when I was like, "Wow, I think I could really have a go in this world, because obviously I'm pretty good friends with The Miz, I'm now great friends with Grayson Waller, who's the biggest "NXT" heel ...

I then went to the Madison Square Garden show, and I did a full promo to Sheamus out in front of the Madison Square Garden, and he saw it and responded. So then it fed to the allure of myself coming into the wrestling world. And then I went down to Miami again for a "Monday Night Raw." I actually was checking into a hotel behind Sheamus, and he turned to me and noticed me. And he was like, "Mark Long." And I was like, "Sheamus." And he goes, "Wow, you're bigger than I thought you were." And I was like, "Oh." So we actually ended up exchanging numbers. We went out that night after "Raw," became good friends.

And then the biggest moment besides that initial moment, which, when The Miz and Logan Paul were partners at WrestleMania and The Miz turned on Logan Paul at the end with his finishing move, the Miz jumped out of the ring and jumped in my arms and was celebrating and we were high-fiving. And Grayson Waller was watching in a TV set, I think in his room. It was like, "You don't understand the pop that got in the arena when The Miz jumped in your arms." Again, they thought I was their plant in for WWE. I was just there as a fan and supporting The Miz. So then the allure of it all kept going.

And I've since went to SummerSlam, and I'm walking around SummerSlam. We were front row again. And people were like, "Oh, you're here again. When are you wrestling? When is this?"