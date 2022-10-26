The Challenge's Mark Long Puts WWE NXT Roster On Notice, Talks Upcoming BRCW Match, Surprising The Miz At WrestleMania & More - Exclusive
Whether dangling from a helicopter, bungee jumping off a bridge, or jumping from one moving car to another, there are very few things that "The Godfather of Reality TV" Mark Long will not challenge himself to do — which is appropriate for a man who has won MTV's "The Challenge" on two different occasions.
Long has been embedded in the world of reality TV, as he was an original cast member of MTV's historic "Road Rules" series in 1995. The show saw Long, along with four other contestants, traveling around the United States and competing in various competitions to win cash. In the 20-plus years since the show's debut, Long has been on a rocket ride, competing in various spinoff variations of the show and even growing into the role of producer for "The Challenge: All-Stars" which currently airs on Paramount Plus.
After all this, it should come as no surprise that the bombastic and athletic Long has now found his way to pro wrestling. On Saturday, November 6, he will step into the ring for his first singles match ever against former "WWE NXT" star Noah Kekoa (fka Kona Reeves) for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. However, some wrestling fans may already associate Long with the industry after his recent cameo hyping up Grayson Waller on "NXT."
In this exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long opens up about stepping into the ring, his friendship with some of WWE's top stars, pro wrestling ambitions, and more!
Stepping Into The Ring
You're going to have your first singles match on November 6, Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, November Knockdown...
Super excited. The two owners — Neil the Heel, he's also the ring announcer, he's a co-owner, he's awesome. Matthew Maschler, the other co-owner, he's a big real estate guru down there. He's the king of Boca Raton. So I think one of the reasons why it's gotten so much hype lately is they really take care of the wrestlers, there's really a lot of thought put in the matches and the storylines. They're not just throwing matches together ... There's all ex-WWE, AEW guys, "NXT" guys. So it's not like they're finding people at the beach and saying, "Hey, can you come wrestle for a weekend?" So it's really well-prepared. Those guys do it absolutely first-class. And now I've grown into being best friends with those guys, so it's amazing down there.
Where did you begin your introduction into the actual world of pro wrestling? Not your fandom, but when did you start touching toes and to trying to make this part of the bigger world you're creating right now?
Last year I went to a "Monday Night Raw" locally in Orlando, and I was front row with Neil and Matthew. And there was a lull in the match ... I stood up and had words with Sheamus. And he totally engaged me, pointed at me, and it went on TV. And then from then on it exploded. The WWE site was like, "This must be a collision course between Mark and Sheamus." Everyone thought WWE had me there as a plant in terms of some sort of storyline in the future. A bunch of wrestling sites did stories about it. So at that moment I feel like that was when I was like, "Wow, I think I could really have a go in this world, because obviously I'm pretty good friends with The Miz, I'm now great friends with Grayson Waller, who's the biggest "NXT" heel ...
I then went to the Madison Square Garden show, and I did a full promo to Sheamus out in front of the Madison Square Garden, and he saw it and responded. So then it fed to the allure of myself coming into the wrestling world. And then I went down to Miami again for a "Monday Night Raw." I actually was checking into a hotel behind Sheamus, and he turned to me and noticed me. And he was like, "Mark Long." And I was like, "Sheamus." And he goes, "Wow, you're bigger than I thought you were." And I was like, "Oh." So we actually ended up exchanging numbers. We went out that night after "Raw," became good friends.
And then the biggest moment besides that initial moment, which, when The Miz and Logan Paul were partners at WrestleMania and The Miz turned on Logan Paul at the end with his finishing move, the Miz jumped out of the ring and jumped in my arms and was celebrating and we were high-fiving. And Grayson Waller was watching in a TV set, I think in his room. It was like, "You don't understand the pop that got in the arena when The Miz jumped in your arms." Again, they thought I was their plant in for WWE. I was just there as a fan and supporting The Miz. So then the allure of it all kept going.
And I've since went to SummerSlam, and I'm walking around SummerSlam. We were front row again. And people were like, "Oh, you're here again. When are you wrestling? When is this?"
Challenging Himself
I executive produce a show on Paramount called "The Challenge: All Stars." We just did three seasons. So I'm hoping if everything goes well, there's rumors of a season four, and I want to try to plan something around the premier of that season four in the WWE world, whether it's a character angle for a couple weeks. But now people are expecting it, so I don't want to let the fans down. Because like I said before we came on, that "Challenge" fan base and the wrestling fan base are so intertwined. I've never met a fan base that is so crazy and engaged as a "Challenge" fan or a WWE fan. So me walking around, whether it's a "Challenge" ring or doing some of these appearances I do with MTV, they're always like, "Oh my God, I saw you at the wrestling event," or, "Oh, my god, I saw you in Boston for the 'Challenge' event." And literally they're one and the same. And I think it's time for me to finally dip my toe in the WWE world.
And it's just getting set up for it. And that's why I've been training. November 6th, I'm going against Noah Kekoa, a former WWE, "NXT" guy. I told Noah Kekoa, I said, "Noah, I was winning MTV challenges when you were probably still in diapers pooping your pants." I said, "I've been around, brother, so don't think I'm going to be an easy match for you." So I'm excited about that. I have a bunch of my NTD cast members going to that sitting in the stands, so they're going to be getting crazy. My brother and his wife are coming down.
But I've always been a fan of wrestling ever since I was little. I was the guy that was jumping off the couch with my brother, doing suplexes into the pool. So I knew all the moves. I knew all the lingo. I saw Dusty Rhodes in Melbourne, Florida. I had a s***ty YMCA. So I was always a wrestling fan. And now that I live in Orlando, the PC is right here. The head writer of "NXT," Johnny, is like, "Whenever you want to come up, we'll do something." So I'm just trying to pace it and time it perfectly around something. And you will see me doing something for them in 2023.
You brought up a lot of, "People thought I was a part of it, but I was just there on my own." Obviously you worked with them for the "NXT" stuff because you were on camera, and that was a very cool moment for you definitely made the site. But on their end, it sounds like you're telling us that there's an interest there from them to get something going with you as well.
Look, it's all the right timing, right? I can't see myself not doing something for them in 2023, especially if we can couple that around the premiere of one of my shows. It just makes too much sense. Everyone backstage in "NXT" knows me now. I met Shawn Michaels last time I was there. Physically, I look the part. I'm 6'3", 235. It's not like I'm coming in as a Johnny Knoxville trying to look tough. So all of the elements are there. It's just I want to create the perfect vehicle to then take a ride down that lane, and I think there would be mutual interest. It's just I want to do it the right way and I want to do it the best way possible.
An Awesome WWE Tease
Triple H's obviously a huge Logan Paul fan, huge Bad Bunny fan. He seems very open to doing these kinds of things with celebrities and the like. And definitely you and "NXT," I mean, I can see it being a nice marriage. But I mean, beyond that, do you have bigger ambitions other than just a singles match?
Well, BRCW signed me for a multi-match deal. And the great thing about them is if I got offered something with "NXT" or WWE, they're like, "Go for it, please pursue that." So that's a bonus for them as well. But I feel like there could be a future. I've been training here locally in Orlando now for the past few months. I've learned under the tutelage of Bull James, who used to be an "NXT" guy. He's a great teacher. So I'm doing the work, and I'm a big hype guy, story guy. So I love the WrestleMania stuff with The Miz. I love doing stuff at SummerSlam. They had me up with the DJ, and put me on the big screen in front of the stage. So it's just the stars are aligning for me to do something. But when I'm ready to do it, I'm going to come prepared, and I'm not going to be a fly-by-day guy that shows up and help someone win by tripping someone and then runs out and you never see me again. I would like to be a little bit more involved in that.
You call yourself The Godfather. I don't know if you know this or not, there's another wrestler called The Godfather. I don't know if you're worried about stepping on his toes and creating heat with Charles Wright.
Listen, I feel like there's also an original "90210," right? They came out with the remake. I feel like I could be the remake of The Godfather. I'm looking forward to meeting him in person and taking the picture with him and just putting, "Godfather meets Godfather." And he's an OG too, and I'm an OG in this "Challenge" world. But like I said, I feel like my personality's right for it. I'm not a guy that just does stuff half-ass.
And I'm telling you that the WrestleMania thing with The Miz was a rocket ship. For that entire next week, I had people thinking WWE flew me in, WWE put me in there, The Miz was planned to come out. All honesty, The Miz didn't even know I was coming. In fact, I talked to The Miz, and he said while he was walking out, he saw me front row. And he broke character and first thought, "I can't believe Mark's here." But then he thought, "How the f*** did he get this awesome seat at WrestleMania Dallas anyway?" So it was so funny, even surprised him. And I think if you watch it on TV, you almost would think I was there as his guest supporting him ...
I never tiptoe in the things that I'm involved in. I'm all in. I'm putting the cards in the middle of the table. And I mean, The Miz and Grayson were just on the bunk and talked about me. Grayson was like, "Forget the bloodline, Miz. It should be me, you and Mark Long up against..." And then it's funny how I'm now part of this somehow, but I'm not on the roster, I'm not in matches, but my name is coming up. So that's a good thing.
The Miz Accepts The Challenge And Wins
So you bring up The Miz, and you're OG. I'm 37, so I remember when "Road Rules" and "Real World" were different things, and then there was "The Challenge" and ... the whole evolution of whatever it is that you're a part of now, which is awesome. But with Miz, you say you just got the bug like a year or so ago. You were always a fan, but you got the bug to get in the business a year or so ago. This guy got the bug a lot earlier than that. 18 years ago? I don't know how long ago it's been since he's been a WWE. Being a part of that universe, when you saw Mike "The Miz" Mizanin start to get into WWE, did you think anything of it? Did you have opinions of it? What did you think when you saw this guy trying to make that leap initially?
I always knew that Mike was going to succeed in WWE even from his "Tough Enough" days. In fact, we did a challenge that I hosted, where we had a wrestling competition. And he told me this, it's true, I was the first one to introduce him in a wrestling ring as The Miz on one of our challenges. And he was in character, and you knew what his life dream was. And I have followed The Miz and his path, from when he lived in Atlanta doing local shows there to coming up and being a part of "Tough Enough," and then brought into the WWE world, and the locker room shying against someone like him. And now look at it years later, he's one of the biggest superstars they have. He's great on the mic, which is huge, and he's a hard worker.
I asked him one time, I said, "Miz, why do you think you've lasted this long?" And he said, "Mark, honestly it's because whatever WWE asks of me, I say yes and I do it a hundred percent." And this is him going overseas with the troops. This is him going to a sick kid in a hospital. This is him going and doing a promo, where he might not get enough sleep where he should have. So I applaud Mike for taking those extra steps and being a company guy and being rewarded for it. He's got a beautiful family.
I saw him after WrestleMania. Him and I got to spend a few hours one-on-one just chatting in the hotel. And I think what he loved most about it was, about 10% of the conversation was about wrestling, and the 90% other was about me and just normal stuff, and life, and how Maryse and the kids are doing. So I feel like having me there and getting to chat with him, he didn't have to talk all wrestling all the time, whether it's reporters or interviewers. So it was a real nice moment this past year. And again, I surprised him ... and I loved surprising him.
The Grayson Waller Effect
So with Grayson Waller, he was on "Survivor Australia."
So Grayson does my charity every year called Give Kids The World. It's in central Florida. So I met Grayson this past December at Give Kids The World. I knew he was a huge "Challenge" fan. I'm a wrestling fan. So we started bonding off of that. And then we actually went down for Neil the Heel's birthday together down in Miami. Grayson and I picked him up. And he drove with me the entire three-hour trip. So that's when we really got to bond one-on-one. And he was asking me all these questions about "The Challenge," I was asking all the questions about wrestling. So since then, him and I have become close, we do lunches. And he loves when I come over to PC ... And I'm telling you, you heard it here first, within a year that guy will be on WWE, and he's going to be a big star, because he gets it. He's great on the mic.
He gets mad. The last match I went with him was about a few weeks ago, and there was actually Grayson Waller fan cards hanging up. And you would think that would make him feel good. He hated it. He was like, "I don't want anyone in this stadium liking or cheering. I want them all to boo for me." So I think he took one of the cards and ripped it up ... I think he's going to be a big star. He's great on the mic. He really puts in the work.
If you got to do a WWE "Challenge," do you have a dream cast?
If I'm doing something with "NXT" next year, it's going to be with Grayson Waller ... because we've been now doing stuff together on "NXT" and outside of "NXT" for now over a year. So if I'm going to do something with anyone, it's going to be him, especially because it's local. But Grayson would be up there. The Miz obviously would be up there. Everyone's always like, "When are you going to get The Miz on 'All Stars?'" I'm like, "Guys, he is signed to a long-term contract for WWE. He can't go to Argentina for six weeks and shoot a show. It's not possible."
But in my dream world, I think Grayson Waller, I think Mike, The Miz. I love Rhea. I'd even love Sheamus. I love all of these people. I love Toxic Attraction in "NXT." I love Mandy Rose. I had Mandy and Sonya Deville on my podcast a few weeks ago, talking about their donut company they're doing together ...
Everything is intertwining lately even more. And the fact that I'm now wrestling and doing stuff in the ring, and I had my first match in September, and my partner was Bull James. And my finishing move, I actually went off the top rope, crossbody block, and that s*** hurts ... And I mean, I'm not at the age of a ripe 21-year-old doing it, but I wanted to come out and not be average. I wanted to do something big.
And we have a real fun match, I think, planned for November 6th. Noah Kekoa is going to get the full wrath of The Godfather, and we'll see what happens.
How Long Can He Continue To Challenge Himself?
How much longer do you think you'll compete in "The Challenge?" And do you see wrestling becoming your new thing? Is this a potential pivot away for you from "The Challenge" into something different?
I don't necessarily think it's a pivot away, but I've told just producers and everything, I think one feeds the other. I think when I do my wrestling stuff, it shines light on the "Challenges." I think when I do "Challenges" now and do stuff, and talk about wrestling, it shines light on the wrestling. So in terms of cross-promotion, I mean, it couldn't be a better circumstance for not only myself but for the audience, and I think for the producers. It's so easy to see. I mean, Miz is just kicking ass on the weekly over there.
And now that I am so close, if they wanted me to do something tomorrow at "NXT," I literally get in the car and I'm over there in 15 minutes. So it's just the accessibility now, I think, is what really got me involved. Before I lived in Los Angeles for ... 20-plus years. And I couldn't do that. There wasn't an outlet for me to go to like that. I mean, I would go see Mike Russell wrestle when he came into town, but it wasn't like I was so hands on as I could be now, because I live here. And meeting Neil and Matthew, who do BRCW, it was the perfect recipe for me to jump a little deeper into that world. And I'm thankful every day for those guys.
With wrestling you can pick and choose, but with "The Challenge," you're throwing yourself around, you're taking big falls. How much longer can you physically do that?
Well, I've made the finals of each of my last "Challenges," so I'm doing something right ... I said I will do "The Challenge" as long as my body physically lets me. And that's the same thing with wrestling. It's like, if I'm physically able to jump off the top rope and then pin someone, why wouldn't I explore that? Or if I'm physically able to send someone home that's 20 years younger than me in elimination in MTV, which I did the last season, who's this golden boy, Jordan, who's supposed to be unbeatable, and I sent him home, why wouldn't I go back? I am so competitive, it's unbelievable. And that's what really brings me back ... I was a three-sport player in high school. The competition has never subsided. I've always had that fire. I even think I'm more competitive now than I was in high school. So we'll see what happens.
But, huge WWE fan. I'm just waiting. I'm waiting for a Triple H or someone to be like, "Who's this Mark Long guy?" I'll give you a funny story. I put up The Miz and Grayson's little byte on "The Bump," where Grayson was talking about the Bloodline and meeting The Miz and him. And I posted that, and I tagged Paul Heyman. And Paul Heyman actually responded to my Instagram story and in pure classic Paul Heyman wording was like, "Why don't you keep ass your back on Relevancy Island?" Or something like that. So I'm even in Paul Heyman's head and I'm not even on the roster, so I mean I must be doing something right.
Fair enough. Well Mark, it goes down November 6 It's going to be a BRCW, like you said, you and Noah Kekoa. Where can people watch this? Where do you want to send people to find it?
BRCW has a YouTube channel that they put up matches weekly. They're going to be putting up all the matches there. And I think they're working on a deal right now with a streaming service or a Fite TV to then have the matches when they're live. So that should be cool too. But the matches are great ... It's a really solid group of guys and girls, and they do it right.