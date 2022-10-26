Lita Gets In Halloween Spirit With Top GCW Star

One of the top women's wrestlers in WWE history recently posed for a photo with one of the top Game Changer Wrestling stars. It happened at a haunted house attraction outside Atlanta, Georgia just days before Halloween.

Lita, a four-time WWE Women's Champion and a 2014 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, shared a new photo on social media Wednesday with Effy, one-half of the GCW Tag Team Champions. The wrestling stars posed in front of a display of scarecrows and pumpkins at the Netherworld Haunted House.

"Your Halloween is not complete if you didn't go to @hauntedatlanta with @effylives," Lita tweeted.

Lita last wrestled on television in February after returning to the WWE for a brief run earlier in the year. After making a surprise appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match, she unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber event.

Prior to her appearances earlier this year, Lita's last run in the WWE came in 2018 when she also returned at the Royal Rumble and then returned again later that October at the Evolution pay-per-view and an episode of "Raw."

Lita told Chris Van Vliet back in April that her latest run with the company felt "different" than her prior returns and added that she still keeps a pulse on the women's roster, eying down potential matches she could get involved with in the future. At least one has piqued her interest. She said during a WWE TikTok Q&A earlier this year, "My dream match would be Lita vs. Rhea Ripley."