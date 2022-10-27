AEW Confirms Orange Cassidy's Next All-Atlantic Title Defense

Within a month of winning the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Orange Cassidy is already set for his second title defense.

Following his victory over Pres10 Vance and RUSH on the 10/21 "AEW Rampage," Cassidy will once again defend his title in a three-way match – this time against Rey Fenix and Luchsaurus – on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Baltimore, MD. While Cassidy and Fenix have come to blows in recent months as part of the Best Friends vs. Death Triangle rivalry for the AEW World Trios Titles, Cassidy and Luchsaurus have not shared the ring since All Out 2021 where they teamed up in a 10-man match against the former Matt Hardy Family Office stable. A lot has changed since that night, with Luchsaurus turning to the dark side and aligning himself with Christian Cage.

Cassidy captured the All-Atlantic Title from PAC on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Toronto, Canada, a few weeks after he failed to win the same championship at the "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" event. In the grudge match, PAC would once again attempt to take out Cassidy with a hammer, until he was stopped in his tracks and cursed by Danhausen. The assist from Danhausen helped Cassidy put away PAC with an Orange Punch.

Other matches set for next Wednesday's show include Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending against a mystery opponent. AEW has also announced Renee Paquette's sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker, and The Acclaimed's "Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" celebration in honor of Billy Gunn.