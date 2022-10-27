Karrion Kross Thinks You're Crazy Not To Want To Work With WWE Star

Current "WWE SmackDown" star Karrion Kross believes wrestlers are "crazy" if they don't want to work with a recently returned talent, and you can probably guess who he means.

"Of course it's Bray Wyatt," Kross told The Mirror. "I've always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different it just brings more possibilities. One of my favorite quotes, especially growing up, was the old saying 'anything can happen in the WWE' and when he's around it's totally true."

Wyatt, who was released by WWE on July 31, 2021, following 12 years with the organization, made an emphatic return to the company at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. After weeks of mysterious "White Rabbit" vignettes, Wyatt, sporting a new mask, appeared before the conclusion of Extreme Rules alongside life-sized characters from the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt took off the mask and blow out his trademark lantern before exclaiming, "I'm here." Days later, Wyatt appeared on "WWE SmackDown" and seemingly broke character to thank the WWE fans for all their support over the years. However, during this segment, an eerie video played with a mysterious voice advising Wyatt that he didn't know who he was dealing with, but he would soon find out.

Wyatt's return alongside the Firefly Fun House characters has driven fan and journalist speculation that WWE is putting together a stable around him, referred to as "The Wyatt 6." For what it's worth, Kross' name has often been mentioned in these rumors, and Kross himself hasn't ruled out the possibility.

