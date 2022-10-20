Karrion Kross Addresses Possible Inclusion In 'Wyatt 6' Stable

At WWE's Extreme Rules event, Bray Wyatt returned to the company for the first time since it released him in July 2021. Now, there are rumors of a possible stable led by the former WWE Champion known as the "Wyatt 6," with different wrestlers possibly representing characters from the Firefly Fun House.

One name brought up by fans in regards to possibly being in Wyatt's stable is Karrion Kross, who also recently returned to WWE after being released in 2021. Former "NXT" Champion Kross addressed being included in a possible faction alongside Wyatt.

"If the fans really want that, it would be something that I would completely consider," Kross told GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor. "We'll have to see how things play out."

Kross has been featured prominently on "SmackDown" since he returned to WWE, He currently boasts a perfect 2-0 record, most recently picking up his biggest main roster win at Extreme Rules. On the same night as Wyatt's return, Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match with the help of his real-life wife, Scarlett.

To this point, Wyatt and Kross have no history on-screen, as they have never interacted with each other in any storyline in the company. Both Kross have leaned towards darker gimmicks, with Wyatt playing the character known as "The Fiend" from mid-2019 up until his WWE release in 2021 which was a character that supposedly had superpowers in the way that it would take more to harm them than others.

Other names that have been rumored for the faction are Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas, as well as "NXT" stars Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller.

