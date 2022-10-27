Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed

The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official.

NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

At Cyberfest Festival back in June, Muta announced his plans to retire from the squared circle on the advice of his doctor, opting for a farewell tour of sorts with five final matches to close out his career. He has already crossed off the first three matches on the agenda and will have his final bout when he teams up with long-time friend and rival Sting to take on yet-to-be-determined opponents.

Muta has spent close to four decades in the ring, competing across the world in promotions such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and WCW. He was a multi-time tag team champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, and GHC Heavyweight Champion.

Muta has chosen a stacked card at Historic X-Over to end his time with NJPW. The inaugural IWGP Women's Champion will also be crowned on November 20, as KAIRI goes head to head with Mayu Iwatani in the tournament finals. In addition, Mai Sakurai, Himeka, and Thekla of Donna Del Mondo will be in action as they face Queen's Quest members AZM, Saya Kamitani, and Lady C in Trios action. Makia and Hirooki Goto will be going up against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Utami Hayashishita while Kanemaru, Taichi, Tam Makano, and Natsupoi join forces to take on El Desperado, DOUKI, Momo Watanabe, and Starlight Kid. Tom Lawlor and Syuri and also slated to appear, taking on Zack Sabre Jr. and Guilia.