Liv Morgan Celebrates WWE Milestone

Liv Morgan is celebrating a substantial milestone in her professional career today. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion noted on Twitter this morning that it is her 8th anniversary with the company. "Happy 8-year anniversary to my only constant and the love of my life @WWE," she tweeted.

WWE fans and fellow wrestlers from across the industry replied with their congratulations, including Japanese star Sumie Sakai.

Morgan's success in the WWE has ballooned in recent months. She won the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the beginning of July and successfully cashed in her briefcase to beat Ronda Rousey for her first world championship that same night. On Thursday, Morgan also found herself ranked at No. 17 on PWI's Top 150 list of women's wrestlers for the year.

Morgan's time in WWE seemed destined from a young age, growing up with backyard wrestling in New Jersey and idolizing Lita because of her "tomboy" appearance. "When I saw Lita come out in baggy pants and sneakers, wrestling the boys, I thought she was the coolest thing ever," Morgan once told Byron Saxton. She managed to find her way into WWE via its "NXT" developmental brand starting in 2014, and the former cheerleader eventually made her way to the main roster, courtesy of "SmackDown," three years later as part of The Riott Squad, alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Morgan's recent title run as the Women's Champion on "SmackDown" lasted 98 days before she dropped the belt back to Rousey at Extreme Rules earlier this month.