Backstage Update On Josh Woods' AEW Status

It seems another performer has been signed to a multi-year contract for All Elite Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select states that Josh Woods recently signed a full-time deal with the company.

Woods is a former Ring of Honor Pure Champion, and has been teaming up with fellow AEW performer Tony Nese in recent months under the moniker "Varsity Athletes." AEW manager and onscreen lawyer Mark Sterling has also been paired up with the duo. Woods, Nese, and Sterling were recently part of a brief feud against the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, that saw Sterling file a trademark on the popular "scissoring" hand gesture. The Acclaimed would go on to defeat the Varsity Athletes on a recent episode of "AEW Rampage" to earn back their ownership over "scissoring."

Woods signed with Ring of Honor back in 2020 after a stint in "WWE NXT." After Tony Khan purchased the company earlier this year, Woods was one of the roster members who was brought back into the fold, appearing at Supercard of Honor, where he lost the Pure Championship to Wheeler Yuta. Afterward, Woods began making appearances on AEW programming alongside Nese over the summer.

It remains to be seen what is next for Woods and Nese, but with a Ring of Honor TV show seemingly on the horizon, it wouldn't be surprising to see the duo become fixtures on that brand. The next Ring of Honor event is set to take place on December 10 with Final Battle on pay-per-view.