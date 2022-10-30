William Regal Reveals How Much Of Emotional MJF Promo He Expected

Last week's exchange between William Regal and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on "AEW Dynamite" certainly got the world talking. On the latest episode of "Gentleman Villain," William Regal spoke at length not only about the promo, but also about his relationship with and feelings on MJF. One of the things Regal acknowledged was the fact that he wasn't sure what was going to be said once the two of them got out there.

"We went out there with – I had no clue about any of this," Regal said. "We just went out there, and I just reacted. I was going to let him do his thing and I was just going to do my thing." Regal then revealed that he was a little bit in awe of what MJF said about their shared history as the promo progressed. "There was quite a lot going on in my mind," the Blackpool Combat Club mentor stated. Regal stayed aware of the crowd reaction during the segment, but also felt a little taken aback that MJF seemed to have held onto this aspect of the pair's relationship for so many years.

MJF is in the midst of a feud against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with the two set to face one another at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. Friedman made his long-awaited return to AEW last month at All Out, utilizing The Firm to secure himself the victory in the Casino Ladder Match, and setting himself up for an AEW World Championship match in the process. Prior to that, MJF had been missing from television for several months following an intense rant against AEW owner Tony Khan on "Dynamite" in June.