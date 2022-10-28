WWE Creative Possibly Tapping Into Bray Wyatt's History On Upcoming SmackDown Taping

WWE will tape two episodes of "SmackDown" tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. New details have emerged from Fightful Select in regards to what the plans are for Bray Wyatt at the tapings.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules earlier this month and has been featured on "SmackDown" by way of promos and vignettes in the weeks since. Fightful reports that Wyatt is to be integrated into both episodes of "SmackDown" being taped on October 28. Additionally, WWE has brought in parts of his past characters that will be integrated into his segments. These items include a rocking chair and his Fiend mask.

During his run with The Wyatt Family faction alongside Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and eventually Braun Strowman, Wyatt was often seen in a rocking chair during vignettes or cryptic promos. The rocking chair returned for Wyatt's cinematic Firefly Fun House match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36. Wyatt was ultimately declared the winner of that bout, which happened to explore the past of both former WWE Champions.

In 2019, Wyatt introduced The Fiend character. The Fiend had a completely different look than what fans were used to seeing Wyatt as. The gimmick included a creepy mask, which was later burned by Randy Orton in 2021.

Fightful adds that The Fiend mask is slated to be "ripped up" during the tapings. However, it remains unclear whether the mask will be destroyed by Wyatt or another WWE talent, perhaps his first rival since returning. It remains to be seen when Wyatt will officially return to the ring.