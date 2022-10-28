Update On Bray Wyatt Possibly Feuding With Roman Reigns

Since the highly anticipated return of Bray Wyatt and the "White Rabbit" at WWE Extreme Rules, many are wondering what's next for the former WWE Universal Champion, with rumors of big plans being lined up for Wyatt.

Earlier today, the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Wyatt could be in line to revisit an old rivalry of his, facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the near future. Reportedly the idea came about due to the high level of interest Wyatt has brought to shows, receiving a massive reaction from fans as one of the company's biggest stars. This news coincides with reports that Wyatt is being listed internally by WWE as the top babyface on the blue brand, whereas Reigns is clearly "SmackDown's" top heel. The two have faced off nine separate times in singles competition, with Reigns winning the majority.

Contrary to the report from Meltzer, Fightful Select added that a source "in WWE creative" denied the idea of Reigns and Wyatt rehashing their rivalry. When asked specifically about the rumor, that source stated "where would we go from there?" regarding the feud, something that the source stated they "learned from the Fiend run" wouldn't work.

Of course, the run referenced led to Wyatt's shocking release from the company in 2021, putting him on the wrestling shelf for over a year. It's unclear at this moment who Wyatt's first feud in the WWE will be against, however, the company has continued to tease a faction being formed along with Wyatt as the leader, so that could be his immediate direction.