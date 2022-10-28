Cody Rhodes' Agent Fired Over Accusations Of Inappropriate Behavior

It seems that Hollywood and pro wrestling are mixing more than ever these days, between The Rock turning into an international film star, and WWE stars The New Day and Jimmy Uso attending the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", along with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Unfortunately, another story has emerged connecting pro wrestling and Hollywood, and it's not a happy one.

According to Deadline, Hollywood agent Brian Wittenstein has left the Hyperion Talent Agency earlier this week. Multiple sources told Deadline that a client of Wittenstein's approached the agency with an allegation of inappropriate behavior; a followup into the complaint allegedly led to an uncovering of previous instances of sexual harassment, leading to Wittenstein's departure. Hyperion issued no comment other than to state Wittenstein had left the agency, while the agent insisted the two had parted amicably.

Outside of Hollywood, Wittenstein has several connections to pro wrestling. His prominent connection these days is serving as the agent for WWE star Cody Rhodes, and his wife, former AEW star and CBO Brandi Rhodes. Wittenstein is also said to represent other figures in pro wrestling, though it's unclear who these talents are.

Wittenstein also previously worked in pro wrestling, having worked for TNA (Impact Wrestling) and WWE. His departure from TNA for WWE in 2011 would lead to TNA filing lawsuit against both WWE and Wittenstein in 2012, alleging that Wittenstein violated a NDA with Impact and shared confidential information that allowed WWE an advantage in contract negotiations with Impact talent. The lawsuit was later withdrawn by TNA, with prejudice, in January 2013.