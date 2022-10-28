Mick Foley Comments On The Loss Of Kevin Nash's Son

Last week, tragedy gripped Kevin Nash and his family when news broke that his 26-year-old son Tristen had suddenly passed away. In the days that followed, messages from all across the wrestling world — including Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Terry "Rhyno" Gerin, and Ric Flair — came pouring in. We can now add Mick Foley to that list, who touched on the tragedy on his latest episode of "Foley is Pod," echoing the sentiment of everyone.

"Our hearts break for Kevin," Foley said. "All of us are praying for him and his family. It sounds cliché to say I hope the memories you have will be a source of comfort, but it's true. That's what you have, photographs and memories."

The amount of support Nash has received through this unimaginably difficult time has been a lone bright spot, and Foley stressed that the relationships wrestlers build with one another are so crucial — eventually mentioning how the ages of Tristen and his own daughter, Noelle, helped them build an even stronger bond.

"His son Tristen was 26, Noelle's 28," he continued. "We grew up, Kevin and I, as the children grew."

He closed with a recounting of when Nash was heading to the Hall of Fame, all while continuing to shower his friend with support.

"I put out a video before Kevin's induction (into the WWE Hall of Fame) volunteering my services as the inductor," Foley said while laughing. "It wasn't so ludicrous that it couldn't happen, because on his list of best friends in the business I might come in like 10-12. But Kevin and I have been good friends for a long time. Kevin's a really good guy going through a period of time that I wouldn't wish on anyone, let alone such a great guy who loved his son so much."

