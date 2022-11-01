Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Stable Is Not Working

Since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has really made stables a crucial component of WWE's in-ring and on-air product. Whether it be The Brawling Brutes or Imperium, the O.C. recently reuniting, The Judgement Day's consistent presence, or of course the continued dominance of The Bloodline, stables are front and center quite often these days.

But if you ask former WWE producer Freddie Prinze Jr., there's one stable in particular that just isn't quite working for him. Speaking on the latest episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," he expressed his concern over a few major players in the women's division.

"I guess WWE's done with Bayley," Prinze says. "She lost to Candice LeRae, she's losing to everybody. The entire Damage CTRL situation is a tag team championship on two girls that I don't know if they're going to get over."

Bayley just picked up a big win — albeit shenanigan-filled — over "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair this past Monday while SKY and Kai have been champions for a little over a month.

"Whenever I see something not working," he continued, "I just want to kill it. Blow it up. It's wrestling, that's been wrestling's mo from the dawn of time. I don't know what they're trying to do with this."

He then referenced their recent match on "SmackDown," singling out one superstar for praise. "I honestly think the only woman out of those four (Raquel Rodriguez, SKY, Kai, and Shotzi) that's going to get over singles-wise is Shotzi," Prinze declared. "I don't know what you're going to do with the rest of those girls."

