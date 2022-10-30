AEW Dynamite To Go Head-To-Head With Game 5 Of World Series

Wrestling ratings are known to struggle when up against other major sporting events in the United States. This can be seen as recently as the October 21 episodes of both "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage," which were outpaced by the third game of the MLB NLCS game that saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the San Diego Padres 4-2.

This phenomenon is likely to continue, with the World Series underway and taking place throughout the week, interfering with some of wrestling's biggest weekly shows. The biggest baseball event of the year was already scheduled to run against an episode of WWE Raw on October 31 from the initial announcement of the series. However, a tied series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies means that Game 5 of the World Series will go head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" this upcoming Wednesday, as noted by Brandon Thurston on Twitter.

AEW's flagship programming has a tough draw going up against such strong competition, as it is unclear whether Game 5 will be the deciding game of the World Series or not. Regardless, the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite" is set to feature a loaded card with three championship matches and one championship eliminator match. A three-way battle for the All-Atlantic Championship between Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Rey Fenix is set, Jade Cargill will be defending her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, and an unnamed former ROH champion will challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship all on the same show.

In the event that the World Series continues and necessitates a sixth game, the MLB's premiere event will also disrupt Friday's episode of "SmackDown" on November 4.