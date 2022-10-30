Update On Contract Status Of ROH Wrestlers

Since purchasing Ring of Honor back in March 2022, AEW CEO Tony Khan has held two pay-per-views for the promotion, with the third set to culminate in December at Final Battle. Most recently, ROH hosted its Death Before Dishonor show on July 23rd, featuring a combination of signed and unsigned talent.

According to Figthful Select, although numerous former ROH stars appeared on the pay-per-view, several of them remain "completely free agents." Amongst the free agents, Cheeseburger competed on the "Zero Hour" pre-show in a tag team match with Eli Isom. "The Party Peacock" Dalton Castle also has not been signed to a full-time contract, despite multiple appearances in "ROH-related angles", including a recent ROH World Championship match against Chris Jericho on "AEW: Dynamite." Castle still currently serves as part of the ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions, alongside The Boys.

Fightful also confirmed that some current Ring of Honor talent, including Josh Woods, entered with "tiered deals," but went on to acquire full-time deals with the company. The former Ring of Honor Pure Champion recently signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling, notably teaming with Tony Nese to form The Varsity Athletes.

Lastly, AEW reportedly signed a number of stars with the initial idea of utilizing them in Ring of Honor. Former ROH World Champion, Bandido, along with The Kingdom — collectively Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis — "were also offered or signed to full-time deals" at All Elite Wrestling.

No other specific names were mentioned in the report.