XFL Team Names And Logos Revealed

Back in May, the third try at making the XFL work — this time spearheaded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia — was announced for a February 2023 start time. And as smaller details about the XFL have surfaced, you can't have a football league without several teams, which makes it a good thing that the XFL officially unveiled which teams will be taking the field in this relaunched season.

Early Monday morning, the XFL posted a YouTube video, hosted by ESPN's Laura Rutledge, which officially unveiled the eight teams that will compete in the upcoming XFL season. For those who didn't have time to watch the video, the XFL, in a joint tweet with ESPN, also posted the full lineup of teams on Twitter around the same time: the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle SeaDragons, St. Louis BattleHawks, and the Vegas Vipers.

Fans who followed the last incarnation of the XFL, which ran briefly in 2020 before shutting down following the COVID-19 pandemic, will note that all but one team returns from that 2020 season. The Vegas Vipers and San Antonio Brahmas will represent the two expansion clubs, while the Arlington Renegades are the successor to the Dallas Renegades squad.

Teams not returning for the upcoming season are the New York Guardians, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Los Angeles Wildcats, with Orlando and Vegas taking the names of the Tampa Bay and New York teams respectively. While the XFL only confirmed all of these changes today, several of them had been made known by The Rock and Garcia back at the XFL Townhall, which took place back in July. As also previously noted, games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and FX from 2023 through the 2027 season.