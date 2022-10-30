XFL Set To Announce Team Names And Logos For Upcoming Season

The long-awaited return of the XFL is set for a 2023 launch, headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, but the information regarding the league is slowly but surely just months away from the new year. The locations of the teams were announced this past summer, though the team names and logos have remained unknown to the highly-anticipated fans of the brand. However, the wait is almost over for new information on the Xtreme Football League.

The official XFL Twitter account announced today that the new team names and logos will be unveiled tomorrow, October 31, 2022, at 8 am ET. The teaser video featured flashes of each of the new logos, making up the eight teams that will comprise the first season of the league's comeback.

The XFL brand has been chaotic in the world of alternative football leagues since its origins under Vince McMahon back in 2001. While the 2020 reboot of the league was more promising than its original incarnation, the brand failed amid the COVID-19 Pandemic and did not return for its second season of competition. The league was subsequently bought by Johnson and Garcia, who set out to do yet another reboot of the organization in the coming years.

Throughout 2022, Johnson has advertised the league through his social media and public appearances, hoping the alternative league can give NFL alumni and free agents a chance to shine on a big stage. The 2023 season of the XFL will begin on February 18, 2023.