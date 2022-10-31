Backstage News On Matt Riddle Pitch For WWE Raw Halloween Special

"WWE Raw" comes to us tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as we gear up for WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fightful Select is reporting that tonight's plan involves a Halloween party, complete with costumes and all. Not only that, but one pitch mentioned Matt Riddle attending as a familiar face.

Fightful notes that an early pitch involved Riddle dressing as Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother, for Halloween. Not only would this be a timely callback, but it would also mark the latest attempt by Riddle to form an alliance with someone. Two weeks ago, when Elias made his return to "Raw," he was interrupted by "The Original Bro," who as it turned out just wanted to play music with someone he idolizes. Later that night, Elias' involvement inadvertently cost Riddle his shot at the United States Championship, before he received a stomp for his trouble courtesy of Seth Rollins.

Just last week, Elias shot down the idea of them being in a band together, but that didn't seem to deter one half of RK-Bro either, as he stormed the ring to save Elias from a two-on-one attack at the hands of Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. Perhaps because of that, Otis and Riddle are scheduled to go one-on-one in a Trick or Street Fight tonight. As for what the future holds for him and his potential new friend, we'll have to wait and see whether or not he'll be allowed to walk with Elias.