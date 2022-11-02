Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer

At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.

"I still can't wrap my head around [the fact that] I have that man's phone number," Lee said appearing on "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast." "We have interactions everyday that I see him at the PC and yes, the inner child in me is like, losing his mind over the fact that I have this relationship with Shawn Michaels ... The fact that we have been able to shed tears with each other means that we have a connection that you don't really get to have with a lot of people and for me to have that with one of my idols is, my entire time here has been indescribable, honestly."

By winning the "NXT" North American Championship at Halloween Havoc, Lee becomes one of only four men in the brand's history to win the "NXT" Team Championship" and the title he currently holds; the others being Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and Roderick Strong. Lee continued. Every little bit that I've done, it's, it's been extreme icing on the cake because I 100% felt that I did not, I had no opportunity to make it here."

