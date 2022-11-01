WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel

A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event.

WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"

It remains to be seen if Wyatt will address Uncle Howdy's ominous words from this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" where Wyatt's supposed alter ego unveiled himself for the very first time. Wyatt was in the middle of "addressing his demons" when Uncle Howdy showed up on the Titantron and threatened to expose Wyatt's lies.

Wyatt has quite the history at the WWE in Saudi Arabia events, winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2019, and then losing the same title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020. Wyatt and current AEW star Matt Hardy also captured tag team gold at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, defeating Cesaro & Sheamus for the vacant "Raw" Tag Team Titles.

As of this writing, Wyatt has not been announced for the Crown Jewel go-home episode of "SmackDown" this Friday, but that could possibly change heading into the pair of WWE shows this weekend.

Besides Wyatt's appearance, WWE has confirmed the following for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Logan Paul, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defending against Brawling Brutes, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match, Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman vs. Omos, and The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day.