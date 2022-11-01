WWE NXT Preview (11/1): Mandy Rose Celebrates 365 Days As NXT Women's Champion, R-Truth Vs. Grayson Waller, More

There will be a toxic celebration on "WWE NXT" tonight, as Mandy Rose celebrates one-year as reigning "NXT" Women's Champion. Rose, who first captured the title at the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, defeated Alba Fyre at this year's Halloween Havoc event on October 22 to join Shayna Baszler and Asuka in holding the gold for one full calendar year. It's anticipated that Rose will be joined by her Toxic Attraction teammates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, for the celebration, but there's every chance that Fyre will be closely watching the festivities too, plotting revenge following her controversial loss to Rose at Halloween Havoc.

Another champion who will be celebrating tonight is "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Breakker returns to "NXT" tonight following his successful title defense against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a triple threat match at Halloween Havoc. It's likely we will learn Breakker's next challenger as the brand builds towards their next special event, Deadline, taking place on December 10. Also on tonight's broadcast, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid of Schism will take part in a sit-down interview to discuss the reveal of Ava Raine joining their movement on last week's show.

In regard to in-ring action on tonight's show, R-Truth and Grayson Waller will collide after Truth made a shock appearance on "NXT" last week, getting into a physical confrontation with Waller. Elsewhere, Odyssey Jones will return from injury to perform inside an "NXT" ring on television for the first time since December 28 and Thea Hail will face Kiana James in a rematch from the October 11 episode of "NXT." Hail defeated Jakara Jackson on "NXT Level Up" on October 28 and will now look to earn back-to-back television victories.