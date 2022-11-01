WWE Celebrating 10 Years Of Roman Reigns And One Other WWE Star

Throughout the month of November, WWE will celebrate a decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. WWE's official website announced that their social media channels will share "classic video highlights, rare and never-before-seen photos, and much more — including special Reigns- and Rollins-themed episodes of the YouTube series 'WWE Top 10' and 'WWE Playlist.'"

November 18 will officially mark ten years since Reigns and Rollins, collectively known as The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose, debuted at WWE Survivor Series 2012 to interrupt the WWE Championship main event. Ever since, their careers have been intertwined as both partners and rivals.

After nearly two years as a dominant faction, Rollins ended The Shield in June 2014. He would become the first of the trio to win the WWE Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31. Reigns won his first WWE Title at Survivor Series 2015, while Ambrose successfully cashed in Money in the Bank on Rollins the same night he won the briefcase in 2016.

The Shield reunited periodically from October 2017 until April 2019 when Ambrose left WWE and became Jon Moxley over in AEW. Since then, Rollins has experienced two reigns as WWE Universal Champion. He briefly held the "Raw" Tag Team Championship with the likes of Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy and is currently in the midst of his second run as WWE United States Champion.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years since winning it at WWE Payback on August 30, 2020. He's served as WWE's "Tribal Chief" from that point on, having defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to add the WWE Championship to his shoulders.